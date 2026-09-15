Yamamoto dominant as Dodgers beat Reds 4-0, edge closer to NL West title

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one hit through seven innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Tuesday night to edge closer to an NL West division title.

The Dodgers reduced the magic number to clinch their 13th division title in the past 14 seasons to two. Los Angeles wrapped up a playoff spot on Monday and still is vying for the top seed in the NL.

Cincinnati is assured of a non-winning season after its 81st loss.

Yamamoto (14-8) made his team-high 27th start and allowed only a third-inning double to Elly De La Cruz, after which he retired 10 straight. He walked two and struck out seven. It was the second straight game a Dodgers starter went seven scoreless after Tarik Skubal on Monday.

Dodgers pitching recorded its 12th shutout of the season. The Reds were blanked for the 17th time.

Freddie Freeman returned to the Dodgers lineup after missing three of the past five games with right knee soreness and had three singles in five at-bats. Freeman was 3 for 30 coming into Tuesday.

Josue De Paula batted leadoff for the first time in just his fifth career game for the Dodgers and went 0 for 5 with a strikeout. He's 2 for 14 since his callup.

Teoscar Hernandez's 15th homer of the season off right-hander Rhett Lowder followed a walk to Kyle Tucker and made the score 3-0 in the third. Lowder (6-11) allowed three earned runs on five hits in five innings.

Alex Freeland made the score 4-0 in the seventh with a solo homer off Pierce Johnson.

De La Cruz extended his on-base streak to 22 games dating to Aug. 22, going 2 for 3 with a double, walk, and stolen base.

Cincinnati had runners on first and third in the ninth against Tanner Scott who struck out the next three batters to seal the Dodgers' ninth straight win over the Reds.

Up next

Dodgers LHP Blake Snell (4-1, 1.91) will oppose Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (6-11, 4.84) on Wednesday.