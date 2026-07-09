Wyatt Langford wins game in 9th, Rangers beat Angels 7-6 after blowing 5-run lead

Wyatt Langford lined a shot off the wall in left field to bring home Alejandro Osuna in the ninth inning, lifting Texas to a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels after the Rangers blew a five-run lead Thursday night.

Langford struck out three of his first four times up as the designated hitter after getting activated from the 10-day injured list the first day the outfielder was eligible after dealing with a left hamstring strain.

Osuna led off the ninth with a single and went to second on pinch-hitter Nicky Lopez's sacrifice bunt. Langford lined a 1-1 fastball from former Texas closer Kirby Yates (0-4) over Jose Siri's head for the winning single.

Jo Adell had a tying pinch-hit single to cap a five-run seventh a night after homering twice in the Angels' 13-1 victory.

Cole Winn (4-2) got Adell on a sharp liner to center field to end the ninth with the potential go-ahead run at third after replacing All-Star closer Jacob Latz, who went 1 2/3 innings in his first outing in nine days.

Nathan Eovaldi struck out a season-high 10 for Texas but didn't get a win in a fifth consecutive start, which would have given him 10 victories. He exited with no outs in the seventh after Dezner Guzman reached on catcher's interference, Logan O'Hoppe walked and Wade Meckler's single scored Guzman.

Peyton Gray replaced Eovaldi and gave up a two-run single to Nolan Schanuel, who had four hits, and an RBI single to Jorge Soler.

Brandon Nimmo, Ezequiel Duran and Justin Foscue homered for Texas in the first four innings off Reid Detmers. The left-hander hadn't allowed more than one long ball in any of his first 18 starts.

Up next

Angels: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 8.06 ERA) is set to come off the IL and start Friday night at Minnesota.

Rangers: RHP Cal Quantrill (3-1, 3.35), who has three starts in his first 18 appearances, is scheduled to face Houston at home.