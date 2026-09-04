4 people dead, 2 in critical condition after rollover crash on Angeles Crest Highway near Wrightwood

Four people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a rollover crash on Friday morning near Wrightwood.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said they received a call around 1:40 a.m. about a crash involving a single car near Angeles Crest Highway and Flume Canyon Road.

Authorities said five passengers were ejected from the car, and one was able to get out on their own. Four of the passengers were confirmed dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local trauma center in critical condition.

The California Highway Patrol said the car may have hit a pole and then rolled off the road.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.