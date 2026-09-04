Watch CBS News
Local News

4 people dead, 2 in critical condition after rollover crash on Angeles Crest Highway near Wrightwood

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Four people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a rollover crash on Friday morning near Wrightwood.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said they received a call around 1:40 a.m. about a crash involving a single car near Angeles Crest Highway and Flume Canyon Road.

Authorities said five passengers were ejected from the car, and one was able to get out on their own. Four of the passengers were confirmed dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local trauma center in critical condition.

The California Highway Patrol said the car may have hit a pole and then rolled off the road.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue