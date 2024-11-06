World Series champ, Mookie Betts, to greet fans in Glendale

Dodgers fans will get a chance to meet World Series champion Mookie Betts at DICK'S Sporting Goods in Glendale Wednesday night.

Fans were lined up early in the morning outside the store for an opportunity to get a wristband, which is required for entrance to meet the three-time World Series champion later in the evening.

Betts will be at DICK'S from 6 to 7 p.m., taking photos with fans and signing autographs. Anyone interested in attending must have a wristband. Starting at 9 a.m., 150 bands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wristbands are required to attend the appearance and receive an autograph.

Monday, Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, greeted fans at the Cerritos DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Kiké Hernández was at Raising Cane's in Alhambra, "working a shift," signing autographs.

Mookie Betts celebrates with the trophy after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium. Getty Images