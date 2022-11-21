World Cup players not allowed to wear OneLove armbands

FIFA warned World Cup captains not to sport the LGBTQ OneLove arm bands during game play in Qatar. Wearing the statement band could cause players to incur penalties beyond financial, including a yellow card or being removed from the game.

The OneLove arm band was designed as part of a campaign by the Dutch soccer team to promote inclusivity and several European team captains had planned on wearing the rainbow band in place of the standard captain's band to send a message. They've had to drop that plan,

"We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play," the soccer associations said in a joint statement.