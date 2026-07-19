Shots fired, Woodland Hills townhouse catches fire during LAPD standoff with domestic violence suspect

Possible shots were fired, and a Woodland Hills townhouse caught fire during an hours-long police standoff with an alleged domestic violence suspect on Sunday.

The incident began at around 3:15 p.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Owensmouth Avenue for reports of a man who had barricaded himself after a victim made a domestic violence report at the Los Angeles Police Department's Topanga Station, police told CBS LA.

When officers arrived at the residence to do a follow-up, the suspect refused to comply or exit the residence, police said. Because the suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, has several firearms registered to his name, LAPD officers said they had reason to believe he could be armed.

At around 11:05 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews, who had been on police standby for hours, had to spring into action after the two-story townhome with three units caught fire.

"Shots are being fired," firefighters said.

It's unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire and where the gunshots came from.

Aerial footage showed flames extending from the roof of the building as LAFD firefighters battled the blaze from ladders and the ground.

Authorities did not say how many people, if any, were displaced by the fire or evacuated during the lengthy standoff.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.