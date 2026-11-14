Several mountain lions were spotted wandering through neighborhoods near the Santa Monica Mountains over the weekend, putting residents on high alert as the wildlife officials work to track the big cats.

The first sightings were reported overnight Friday into Saturday, when two uncollared mountain lions were spotted in separate Woodland Hills neighborhoods, according to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.

The first mountain lion was spotted from a home camera on Gaona Street, near the Woodland Hills Golf Course, at around 9:55 p.m., the release said. The second puma was seen about a mile west, near the intersection of Mulholland Drive and Mulholland Highway, at around 6:40 a.m. the next morning.

"This single night and early morning concentration of mountain lion movement shows both the value of Woodland Hills habitat areas and that these magnificent animals are pressed for space," said a statement from SMMC Executive Director Joseph Edmiston. "This area continues to show a steady parade of uncollared mountain lion sightings from doorbell cameras directed towards front yards."

Officials noted that both sightings align with habitat and wildlife corridor mapping in the conservancy's "Big Wild-Topanga State Park North Slope Habitat Conservation Plan," adopted in May.

Video captured by a pair of mountain bikers also captured a close encounter with a mountain lion on Friday. The video shows the big cat, with a black-tipped tail, peering over some tall shrubs just feet from the bikers.

While unconfirmed, the same cat may have been spotted in Calabasas over the weekend. Video captured by multiple neighbors shows the cat running across driveways and walking between homes. Sightings were reported Saturday, Sunday and early Monday.

"I've never seen anything quite that large. It looked like it escaped from the zoo," said Calabasas resident Nancy Pardo. "He's probably like 6 or 7 feet long, and he looks extremely comfortable walking around our neighborhood."

Calabasas City Councilmember Alicia Weintraub also captured footage of what appeared to be a completely different big cat, with an all-black tail, running by her home.

"It's really concerning. We're a neighborhood full of families, people of all ages are outside walking with pets by themselves," Weintraub said.

The sightings also come just weeks away from the grand opening of the much-anticipated Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.