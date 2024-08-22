Woman sexually assaulted at Culver City Metro station as authorities seek other victims

After a woman was sexually assaulted an LA Metro station this week, detectives are now searching for other possible victims following the arrest of a suspect.

Roderick Moore is suspected of assaulting the woman at the Culver City Metro station on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was arrested that morning at 4:23 a.m. and remains in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles on $210,000 bail, according to county inmate records.

"Based on the nature of the allegations, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," the department said in a statement announcing his arrest late Wednesday. "Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying any such victims."

LA Metro stations, buses, and trains have been the site of a streak of violent crimes in recent months, with four attacks on passengers that resulted in their deaths reported by law enforcement agencies in just the first six months of this year.

Destiny Pickett, who rides the Metro, said the sexual assault reported Sunday left her worried.

"As a woman, it is concerning because it can happen to anyone," Pickett said. "And it's very unfortunate because the aftermath is just very traumatizing."

"I just hope they have better safety measures," she said of the countywide transit system.

LA Metro releases monthly updates on such violent crimes as well as more minor offenses like trespassing and drug-related cases.

In May, there were eight reported cases of sexual battery, up 33% from six such offenses in the month of April, Metro data shows. That's the latest available data from the agency, and there is no category for sexual assaults in the monthly reports — only sexual battery or harassment.

Between January and May of this year, there were 30 sexual battery cases reported either at Metro stations or aboard its buses and trains, according to the transit agency.

LA Metro has been contacted for more recent data on these crimes.

Anyone with information about the assault on Sunday is asked to reach the LA County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.