Woman killed in Irvine crash

A woman was killed in a two-car crash Saturday evening in Irvine.

The crash occurred at 5:51 p.m. on Irvine Boulevard east of Sand Canyon Avenue, according to Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies.

"When officers arrived on scene, a white BMW 430i and a gold Lexus RX300 were involved in a broadside collision," Davies said. "The Lexus was occupied by the driver only and the BMW was occupied by the driver and four passengers."

A 47-year-old woman seated in the rear passenger area of the BMW was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sergeant said. Her identity was not immediately released.

Two other passengers in the BMW were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed life-threatening, Davies said.

The Lexus driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, she said. Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to factor in the crash.

The Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating and anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Joshua Balos at 949-724-7024.

Irvine Boulevard was closed for the investigation at Sand Canyon Avenue along with the southbound on-ramp to the 133 Freeway, which becomes Laguna Canyon Road.