Woman, 74, last seen in Mission Hills reported missing by CHP

A 74-year-old woman last seen in Mission Hills was reported missing by California Highway Patrol early Friday.

Cathy Fujimoto was believed to be driving a blue 2009 Toyota Camry near Germain St. and Kester Ave. at 7 a.m. Friday, the last time she was seen, according to CHP. She has gray hair, brown eyes, stands 5 foot, 3 inches tall and is about 110 lbs. The license plate on the car reads 6EQZ584.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

CHP officials issued a Silver Alert describing her as an "at-risk/missing person."

As defined by CHP: A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally, or cognitively-impaired person has gone missing and is determined to be at-risk.

SILVER ALERT - Los Angeles County

Last seen: Germain St. and Kester Ave, Mission Hills, CA @LAPDHQ



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/QOHFDC9SGN — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 20, 2024