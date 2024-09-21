Watch CBS News
Woman, 74, last seen in Mission Hills reported missing by CHP

By KCAL News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 74-year-old woman last seen in Mission Hills was reported missing by California Highway Patrol early Friday.

Cathy Fujimoto was believed to be driving a blue 2009 Toyota Camry near Germain St. and Kester Ave. at 7 a.m. Friday, the last time she was seen, according to CHP. She has gray hair, brown eyes, stands 5 foot, 3 inches tall and is about 110 lbs. The license plate on the car reads 6EQZ584.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

CHP officials issued a Silver Alert describing her as an "at-risk/missing person." 

As defined by CHP: A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally, or cognitively-impaired person has gone missing and is determined to be at-risk.

KCAL News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com.

