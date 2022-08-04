With yet another monsoonal flow hitting the Southland, threat of thunderstorms returns to mountain, desert regions

As yet another monsoonal flow heads through the Southland, the threat of scattered thunderstorms returns to inland mountain and desert regions.

Earlier this week, a similar movement brought a series of storms that pelted mountain and desert regions with heavy rain, causing flooding and debris flow. In one instance, on the roads leading towards the Mojave Desert, rain was so heavy that paved roads were ripped apart, stranding drivers heading in either direction.

SR-38 heading to-and-from Big Bear was also closed for several hours due to flooding, as downed tree branches and mud flowed down the road.

The thunderstorms were not expected to begin until late afternoon on Thursday, as the movement creeps towards Southern California through Arizona, with some chance of those storms lingering overnight and into the early morning on Friday.

Monsoonal moisture increasing today with scattered thunderstorms for the mountains, deserts and inland valleys. Some of the showers and thunderstorms could continue overnight.

A well above-average dew point of 62 brought elevated levels of humidity to the entire Southland.

Additionally, SoCal surfers were treated to an increased swell as Tropical Storm Frank, formerly a hurricane, creates surf conditions with waves up to eight feet, perfect for competitors at the Vans US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.

As the monsoonal movement heads out of the area closer to the weekend, triple digit temperatures were expected for many inland regions, before yet a second surge of moisture was expected to move into the area early next week.