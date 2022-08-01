Lingering humidity brings potential thunderstorms to Southland; triple digit temperatures incoming

A monsoonal flow heading through the area caused lingering humidity and severe summer storms in several regions over the weekend, bringing conditions that were expected to remain through the early parts of the week.

Intense downpours caused flooding in the Angelus Oaks, bringing down heavy branches and foliage with it on the SR-38 leading to Big Bear, while in San Bernardino County, the roadways leading to Mojave National Desert sustained considerable damage due to heavy flooding which ripped portions of the asphalt apart.

Isolated thunderstorms remained a possibility in high desert and mountain regions throughout Monday thanks to the monsoonal movement, which has anchored itself over the Southland.

Another round of increasing monsoonal moisture means a chance of showers & t-storms for the mountains, deserts and possibly IE. I'll tell you when we can expect a drier weather pattern. Your forecast on @cbsla 430a-7a & 11am pic.twitter.com/oKOmzqC8Gq — Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) August 1, 2022

The threat remained prevalent in Los Angeles and Ventura County mountain ranges and Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, though some thunderstorms and heavy rain were expected to make their way as far west as the Inland Empire.

As a result, a flood warning was issued for Riverside County, while a beach hazards statement was issued for L.A. County beaches with strong waves from 3-to-6 feet expected along with hazardous swimming conditions, lasting through Wednesday.

Tropical storm Frank, formerly a hurricane, is causing the increased power of local surf.

The dew point reached 64 on Monday, well over the less than 60 level traditionally present in Southern California. These conditions were expected to last throughout the week until a drier movement hit the area, bringing triple digit temperatures over the weekend.