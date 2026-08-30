8 injured in San Fernando Valley rollover crash

Eight people were injured in a two-car rollover crash in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the 20300 block of Sherman Way near Oso Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but one of the two vehicles overturned onto its roof from the collision. Aerial footage showed airbags deployed inside the car.

Firefighters said that all eight of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They did not say how many required hospitalization.