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8 injured in San Fernando Valley rollover crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Eight people were injured in a two-car rollover crash in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the 20300 block of Sherman Way near Oso Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials. 

It's unclear what caused the crash, but one of the two vehicles overturned onto its roof from the collision. Aerial footage showed airbags deployed inside the car. 

Firefighters said that all eight of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They did not say how many required hospitalization. 

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