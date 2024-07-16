San Fernando Valley mother charged with murder after twin toddlers die from fentanyl

A San Fernando Valley mother whose 3-year-old twin sons died from fentanyl poisoning is facing murder charges in their deaths, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jestice James, 22, faces two counts of murder and two counts of child abuse or endangerment under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily harm or death after her son Josiah died on July 11 and his twin brother Jestine died two days later, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Police previously said the boys died after consuming or being exposed to an unknown substance, but on Tuesday, the DA's office said the toddlers died from allegedly being exposed to drugs laced with fentanyl, the powerful and potentially lethal synthetic opioid.

James is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court Tuesday and is being held on $4 million bail.

On July 11, first responders arrived to a home in in Canoga Park, near Sherman Way and Winnetka Avenue, shortly after 11 a.m. and tried saving the boys but Josiah died that same day. His brother, Jestine, was initially hospitalized in critical condition, police said, but was pronounced dead two days later.

Ivory McKinzie, who was at the home when paramedics responded, said she remembers when the 3-year-old boys were found unresponsive and she heard screaming.

"They were down here when the police came," McKinzie said. "The ambulance came a little later. They try to bring Narcan to save the babies. I guess that attempt didn't work."

If convicted of all charges, James could face a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.