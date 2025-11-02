Multiple injured in Winnetka drive-by shooting

Multiple people were injured on Sunday in a drive-by shooting in the San Fernando Valley, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting took place near the intersection of Oso Avenue and Saticoy Street around 9:48 p.m.

The suspects drove by in an unknown vehicle and a passenger fired several shots, police said.

The number of victims isn't yet known, although all were "conscious and breathing" when they were transported to a local hospital, police said. Their exact conditions weren't immediately clear.

No additional details, including suspect information or a potential motive, were immediately made available.