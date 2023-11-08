Wind advisory issued for Los Angeles County as winds reach up to 55 mph

Wind advisory in effect for parts of LA County until Thursday

Wind advisory in effect for parts of LA County until Thursday

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Los Angeles County on Wednesday in the Santa Susana Mountains, San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday for Oat Mountain, Acton, Warm Springs, Mill Creek, Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood and the Angeles Crest Highways.

North to northeast winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in the areas. Isolated gusts up to 55 mph are expected in mountains areas.

The NWS recommends using caution when driving and to secure outdoor objects.

Southern California Edison is considering shutting off power for 21,000 customers in Los Angeles County and 4,591 customers in Orange County for precautionary measures.