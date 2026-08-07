Riverside County man arrested for shooting; more than a dozen guns seized from home

A Riverside County man was arrested in connection with a shooting in the unincorporated community of Winchester last month, and when deputies searched his home, they found more than a dozen firearms.

The shooting happened back on July 31, when Perris Sheriff's Station deputies were called to the 33000 block of Simpson Road, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival, they learned that a shooting victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital by another person.

"During their investigation, they identified the suspect as Jason Adams, a 49-year-old resident of Homeland," the release said.

About a week after the shooting, deputies with the Riverside Sheriff's Major Crime Unit, the K9 Unit and the Special Enforcement Bureau located and arrested Adams in the 800 block of W. Florida Avenue. Upon later serving a search warrant at his home in the unincorporated community of Homeland, deputies said that several items of evidence from the shooting were discovered.

Deputies also said that they found 13 firearms, which included a suppressed handgun, several assault rifles and a stolen handgun.

"Many of the firearms were found to be unregistered or have no serial number," deputies said.

The firearms and ammunition seized from the suspect's home. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Adams was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon-firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

The victim of the shooting, who remains unidentified, has since been released after receiving treatment, according to deputies.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact RSO Perris Sheriff's Station Investigator Ortiz at 951-210-1000.