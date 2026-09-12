52-year-old Riverside County man arrested for allegedly killing his mother last year

A Riverside County man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his mother last year, according to authorities.

In a news release shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said that they were called to the 33000 block of Hidden Hollow Drive in Wildomar at around 4:30 p.m. on July 27, 2025, for a suspicious death investigation after 74-year-old Bonnie Thompson was found dead.

Justin Tyler Scott. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

During their investigation, Central Homicide Unit detectives identified Thompson's son, 52-year-old Justin Tyler Scott, also of Wildomar, as the suspect.

Scott was located by deputies and taken into custody on Friday, September 11, 2026, and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for murder and elder abuse, deputies said.

Circumstances leading up to Thompson's death were not immediately disclosed as the investigation continues.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator DiMaggio at 951-955-2777.