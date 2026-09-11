Widow of 9/11 victim honors her husband at Beverly Hills Rosh Hashanah service

A local temple is honoring the victims of 9/11 while ringing in the first night of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"It's a time of looking within, doing a personal soul inventory on our lives," Rabbi David Barron said. "America was shaken to its core, and the American Jewish community felt it very strongly as well because many of us have friends or relatives who perished."

Jill Pila's husband, Jim Gartenberg, was on the 86th floor of the North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I have to tell you, as soon as I saw that smoke coming out from the building, all the way downtown, I knew he was not going to make it," she said.

Gartenberg left a voicemail for Pila, saying he was trapped and he loved her.

"He spoke to ABC News live on air that morning, reassuring other people that everything was going to be OK despite what he was experiencing," Pila said. "Inside, he knew it wasn't happening, but he didn't want other people to feel scared or worried. He was just completely selfless."

Gartenberg's daughter was just a toddler and Pila was expecting their second baby when he died.

"He was always so selfless and kind and positive and generous," Nicole Gartenberg Pila said.