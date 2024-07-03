Where to watch July 4th fireworks shows in Los Angeles and the rest of SoCal

The Fourth of July is nearly here, and of course, there's plenty of fireworks shows across the greater Los Angeles area. Here's a rundown of the some of the biggest and brightest celebrations in LA and much of the Southern California region.

Los Angeles County

Orange County

Ventura County

The annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show & Family Picnic at Ventura College is being hosted by the city's Rotary Club. Gates open at 5 p.m. and ticket sales end at 8:45 p.m. with the show itself beginning at 9 p.m. Info on tickets and more can be found here. Oxnard: Every year, the Channel Islands Harbor hosts its "Fireworks by the Sea" along the waterfront. Food vendors, children's games and live entertainment will be at an all-day event at the harbor starting at 10 a.m. with a fireworks show later at 9 p.m. More about tickets and other details can be found here.

Inland Empire

In Old Town Temecula, this all-day event starts at 10 a.m. with food, live entertainment, and plenty of activities for children before a fireworks show that starts at 9 p.m. sharp. More details here. Palm Springs: This celebration in the Coachella Valley is being presented at the Palm Springs Power Baseball stadium. The fireworks show is scheduled to start shortly after 9 p.m. More information here.