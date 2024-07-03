Where to watch July 4th fireworks shows in Los Angeles and the rest of SoCal
The Fourth of July is nearly here, and of course, there's plenty of fireworks shows across the greater Los Angeles area. Here's a rundown of the some of the biggest and brightest celebrations in LA and much of the Southern California region.
Los Angeles County
- La Crescenta: The Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association is hosting its annual event at the La Crescenta Elementary field this year, with choreographed music being played to match the show lighting up the sky. The field will open at 4 p.m. with the fireworks show itself scheduled to start at 9 p.m. There will also be a separate seating area featuring several food trucks. Tickets selling for $10, and $9 pre-sale tickets, are available for purchase at five locations listed here.
- Lancaster: This annual festival at the AV Fair & Event Center features food vendors, family-friendly activities and live entertainment that all ends with a fireworks show later into the evening. Gates open at 5 p.m. and more info can be found here.
- Pacific Palisades: It's a coastal Independence Day celebration in the Pacific Palisades with a fireworks show hosted at Palisades Charter High School. You can still buy tickets for $10, which can be found here. The event requires tickets purchased in advance for entry. There will also be food trucks and live music, and the gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 8:45 p.m. — with the fireworks show kicking off at 9 p.m.
- Big Bear Lake: The Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Big Bear Lake is back, a grand display that's free to spectators and visible from the water, shoreline and some nearby hiking trails, the city says. Fireworks start between 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. and the show's around 30 to 40 minutes long. More information can be found here.
- Rose Bowl in Pasadena: Dubbed the "longest-running fireworks display on the West Coast," this show will follow a world-class soccer match between the LA Galaxy and the Los Angeles FC, or LAFC. Tickets for the game at 7:30 p.m. are still on sale. The fireworks show will kick off at 9:30 p.m. But as Pasadena Now reports, you must buy a game ticket to watch the fireworks.
- Alhambra: The city's annual Fourth of July Celebration will kick off at Almansor Park at 4 p.m., with the fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. The event will be featuring food, games and live entertainment. More details can be found here.
- Burbank: Billy Nation, a tribute band to Billy Joel, will perform along with musical group Mirage at the Starlight Bowl. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and is followed by a fireworks display. More about tickets and other information can be found here.
- Long Beach: Fireworks will be thrown into the sky right off the Downtown Long Beach waterfront at 9 p.m. Aboard the Queen Mary, there will be a family-friendly, all-day event starting at 3 p.m. featuring music, food, drinks and a "kid's zone." Tickets for the Queen Mary can be found here and details about the fireworks show and other Long Beach events can be found here.
- Marina Del Rey: Watch fireworks from another waterfront location in LA with the annual Fourth of July show in Marina Del Rey. Starting at 9 p.m., this display will be visible from just about anywhere in the city as well as Venice Pier, Playa Vista and Dockweiler Beach. For information about parking, a beach shuttle and more, visit the city's tourism website here.
- Hollywood Bowl: Since 1969, this beloved venue has been launching fireworks into the sky to cap off an Independence Day concert. This year, Harry Connick Jr. will be playing the Bowl followed by the annual show. It marks the start to the venue's explosive tradition of fireworks shows through the rest of the summer season, ending with a Boyz II Men concert in September. More on tickets and other details can be found here.
- Hollywood Forever Cemetery: As part of its summer movie series, it will host the Rocky + Fireworks event airing the iconic Sylvester Stallone film followed by a colorful fireworks display. There will be a photo booth as well as a fun BYOB option, as Hollywood Forever states online: "Bring your own food, beer and wine, or knock back a few from our bar. Happy 4th!" Find more information here.
Orange County
- Huntington Beach: "Fireworks Over The Ocean" is an annual event presented by the Mayer Family Foundation that starts at 9 p.m. All viewing from the beach is free and open to the public while tickets for reserved seating on the pier can be bought here.
- Lake Elsinore: Mama Duck, the World's Largest Rubber Duck, is visiting Orange County and you can visit her at the Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium from July 4 to 6. For Independence Day, the stadium will host a "quacktastic celebration" bringing together food vendors, live music and a spectacular show of fireworks. More details can be found here.
- Aliso Viejo: An annual fireworks show accompanied by music, community group booths and more at the Town Center Amphitheater will be followed by a fireworks show that kicks off at 9 p.m. More info here.
- Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park: It's summertime at Knott's and time for its annual Fourth of July display of fireworks in the sky, which starts at 9:30 p.m. More about tickets and location can be found here.
- Disneyland Park in Anaheim: Join classic Disney characters and a show combining lights and music for this fireworks show at the iconic amusement park. Find more information here.
- Dana Point: This show right off the coastline at Doheny State Beach promises to be "Southern California's BEST firework display" and takes place from 9 to 9:30 p.m. More details found here.
Ventura County
- Simi Valley: Rock and country music come together at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park for this all-day event capped off by a fireworks show. Gates open at 3 p.m. and more information can be found here.
- Camarillo: The city hosts its annual show at the sprawling Camarillo Premium Outlets with fireworks visible from anywhere in the shopping center's parking lot. It's a free event that starts at 9 p.m. and parking spaces are first-come, first-serve. Other information about the show can be found here.
- Ventura: The annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show & Family Picnic at Ventura College is being hosted by the city's Rotary Club. Gates open at 5 p.m. and ticket sales end at 8:45 p.m. with the show itself beginning at 9 p.m. Info on tickets and more can be found here.
- Oxnard: Every year, the Channel Islands Harbor hosts its "Fireworks by the Sea" along the waterfront. Food vendors, children's games and live entertainment will be at an all-day event at the harbor starting at 10 a.m. with a fireworks show later at 9 p.m. More about tickets and other details can be found here.
Inland Empire
- Fairplex in Pomona: "Kaboom!" is an Independence Day celebration that brings together free-style motorcross, monster trucks, live music, food, and of course, fireworks for its annual July Fourth party. You can buy tickets and find other info here.
- Yucaipa: With a patriotic costume contest and corn hole tournament, this all-day event has ticketed entry. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show kicks off at 9 p.m. Information on tickets and more can be found here.
- Victorville: The Fourth of July Freedom Festival will be held at the county's festival grounds from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. No outside food or drinks are allowed within the festival grounds but officials said there will be plenty available for purchase at the event. More details here.
- Upland: It's the 2024 Light Up the Night Fireworks Spectacular hosted at Cable Airport with the show starting at 9 p.m. Before it kicks off, there will be an airplane display, games and contests and more throughout the day. More details can be found here.
- Moreno Valley: At the city's Civic Center, there will be food vendors and a beer garden as part of a larger Fourth of July celebration that will end a fireworks show. Gates to the event open at 3 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. with the show starting shortly afterward. Tickets are $4 and more information can be found here.
- Temecula: In Old Town Temecula, this all-day event starts at 10 a.m. with food, live entertainment, and plenty of activities for children before a fireworks show that starts at 9 p.m. sharp. More details here.
- Palm Springs: This celebration in the Coachella Valley is being presented at the Palm Springs Power Baseball stadium. The fireworks show is scheduled to start shortly after 9 p.m. More information here.