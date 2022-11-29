Where does LA rank on best cities for singles list?

Looking for love can be tough -- and expensive.

WalletHub's experts crunched the numbers and looked at more than 180 cities to find which American cities are the best -- and worst -- for singles.

Among the 36 factors they examined: the average price of a two-person meal; the cost of a haircut; weather; and walkability.

The best-ranked city for singles is Seattle, Washington, followed at number two by Madison, Wisconsin. Los Angeles ranked number 32; Long Beach came in at number 78; and Glendale was second-to-last, at number 181.

The only city worse to live in as a single is apparently Warwick, Rhode Island.

For the full list, visit 2022's Best & Worst Cities for Singles