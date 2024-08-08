Where are California's most chivalrous cities? Study finds Fresno has the most well-mannered men

All the single ladies – it turns out the most well-mannered men in California can be found in Fresno, San Bernardino, and Sacramento.

This is according to a survey conducted by DatingNews.com, which claims to be "at the heart of the dating industry."

The dating news website took the big question of where each state's most chivalrous cities are to 3,000 singles across the country. The goal was to pinpoint where the best-mannered men were.

In California, the most chivalrous city according to those surveyed, was Fresno. Coming in second place was Sacramento, and San Bernardino came in third.

Survey results also revealed what women say makes a truly well-mannered man.

Politeness and respect along with patience and understanding came out on top for chivalrous traits.

Women surveyed also revealed some charming dating behaviors. They said engaging in respectful, meaningful conversations and planning thoughtful and creative dates rank high in charm.

Other old-fashioned manners that go a long way, according to the survey, include; genuine compliments, punctuality, consideration of time, and opening doors.

Additional findings from the survey showed that 36% of women surveyed said they frequently encounter rude behavior on dates.