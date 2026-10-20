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Roads near Westward Beach in Malibu closed after erosion exposes Los Angeles County water main

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Several roads near Westward Beach in Malibu are closed after additional erosion undermined the roadway and exposed a Los Angeles County water main.

Malibu officials announced that Westward Beach Road between the Birdview cul-de-sac and the west corner of The Sunset Restaurant would be closed.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the closed area and follow all traffic control instructions.

A contractor for LA County will be using equipment and materials already on site from ongoing emergency revetment work to help prevent further erosion and damage. As an additional precaution, Water District 29 will temporarily shut off water service, affecting the Sunset Restaurant.

The city officials will continue assessing conditions throughout the night to determine when the road can safely reopen. 

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