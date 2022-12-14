Westminster vandals deflate the holiday spirit

The Grinch was working overtime in Westminster.

In a matter of seconds, a group of vandals was recorded slicing a family's inflatable Christmas display. At least two other residents reported similar incidents in nearby neighborhoods.

"It's scary because we were home," said victim Jennifer George. "Out of all the victims we've talked to they were all gone but we were home ... Nothing deterred them at first. Really, kind of scary. My kids were afraid. They were all crying."

The Georges believe they were the first ones hit at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night. The two other properties that had damage are about a mile from the Georges.

Another victim, Tim Taijeron, had his lights yanked from the ground and five of his blow-up holiday decorations were popped with a knife. The vandals also stole an inflatable penguin with a Santa hat.

"All the damage that was done my sisters-in-law came by and helped me replace the ruined decorations," said Taijeron.

At the Georges, the suspects slashed a 9-foot Grinch inflatable decoration, the newest in their collection. The six children who live here were excited to get the last one at Home Depot but now it's a pile of tattered polyester on the lawn.

"I mean I have a kindergartner who knows, 'Don't ruin other people's stuff,'" said George. "It's hard to explain it to my kids."

Westminster police are trying to get information on the suspects through the license plate on their getaway car. Detectives are searching for a newer model silver Toyota Camry with black rims.