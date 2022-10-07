Westminster hit-and-run leaves bicyclist in critical condition

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Westminster Thursday night.

Westminster police officers called to Magnolia Street and Hazard Avenue, near Westminster Park, at about 7:40 p.m. found the cyclist unconscious in the street. The cyclist, a man between 50 and 55 years old, was taken to the hospital with head trauma and is in critical condition.

According to police, the vehicle that struck the cyclist was described as a light-colored sedan that was last seen driving east of Hazard Avenue from Magnolia Street.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information can call Westminster police traffic Officer Claire Tran at (714) 548-3788.