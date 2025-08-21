Los Angeles police open fire on shooting suspect outside of 7-Eleven store

Suspect arrested after firing shots into the air outside of Westlake 7-Eleven

Los Angeles police opened fire on a man who allegedly shot at their helicopter in the Westlake area on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven store, located at N. Vendome Street and Beverly Boulevard, at around 4:15 a.m. after hearing reports of a fight involving shots fired in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sometime after their arrival, they opened fire on a suspect who they said was firing shots into the air. At the same time, LAPD officers said that their helicopter was overhead, which was monitoring the incident. It's unclear if he was aiming at the aircraft.

As a precaution, the LAPD helicopter landed at the nearby Hooper Heliport. The helicopter was not struck by gunfire.

No one was injured in the incident, and the suspect was taken into custody. He has not yet been identified.

Footage from outside the store showed a large number of patrol vehicles as officers taped off the intersection in front of the convenience store.