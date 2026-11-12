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Several lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway closed in Riverside after triple fatal crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Several lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside are closed after a triple-fatal crash on Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the freeway east of 14th Street; only the HOV lane is open. The 14th Street on-ramp is also closed for an unknown duration.

The CHP said three people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into a semi-truck and other vehicles.

It is unclear how long the freeway will remain closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. 

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