Several lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway closed in Riverside after triple fatal crash

Several lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside are closed after a triple-fatal crash on Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the freeway east of 14th Street; only the HOV lane is open. The 14th Street on-ramp is also closed for an unknown duration.

The CHP said three people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into a semi-truck and other vehicles.

It is unclear how long the freeway will remain closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.