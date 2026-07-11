West Los Angeles neighbors say coyotes have become more common, troublesome

West Los Angeles neighbors are raising concerns as coyote activity in their area seems to be increasingly common over recent months.

Shocking video from one resident's home security camera shows a pack of coyotes moving through the area last week, one of which can be seen attacking and killing a cat. Just moments later, a dog and its owner walk past the same spot, seemingly unaware of what had just occurred.

Almost thirty minutes later, the same camera captured the moments that a coyote returned to the spot, grabbed the cat and carried it away.

"I hate to hear about cats or dogs, or little dogs, or little cats," said Gale Barnum. "It just hurts."

She said that the video is disturbing, but not surprising. She's one of many who told CBS LA that coyotes have become more than a common sight in their neighborhoods.

"The shortage of water, the weather change and the fires," said Brad Artson, another West Los Angeles resident. "That's all pushing them into areas of human habitation. They don't want to be here any more than we want them here."

Neighbors say that the recent spike in sightings has them worried about both pets and young children being outside.

"They don't belong here, and how do we get rid of them?" Barnum said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife website says that the best way to prevent conflicts with coyotes is to secure garbage, keep pets on a leash and don't leave small animals or children unattended.

"I do hope that the city and the state are doing what they can to find them and then humanely send them to places where they can just live their lives far away from us," Artson said.

Wildlife officials also advised that coyotes are more active around dawn and dusk and that if one was to encounter a coyote, it's important to make yourself appear larger, make loud noises and to back away slowly instead of running.