1 wounded in West Hollywood after shooting at Sunset Strip rooftop bar

One person was wounded during a shooting on the Sunset Strip on Sunday night.

It happened at around 8:55 p.m. in the 8400 block of W. Sunset Boulevard, near La Cienega Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, but deputies said that a man was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by LA County firefighters. His condition was not immediately known.

Deputies said that there was no suspect information available and a motive was unclear as their investigation began.

Aerial footage showed a large law enforcement presence on Sunset Boulevard, which appeared to be closed off to traffic.