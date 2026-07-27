Pack of coyotes appears to have taken over West Hollywood condo complex under construction

A pack of coyotes appears to have taken over an empty condominium complex that is under construction in West Hollywood, sparking safety concerns for residents living nearby.

Neighbors believe that as many as six coyotes live in the massive abandoned construction site, capturing nightly photos and videos of the pack.

"It's kind of interesting to walk out of your apartment and look up and there's a coyote looking at you," said Cindy Sorley, who lives nearby. "The other night when I came home, there were six right around my car."

She's one of many who are now on high alert because of the creatures, which they first noticed towards the start of the year. Now, they see them daily as they traipse down sidewalks and driveways.

"We see them on the second and third floors, basking in the sun, pretty wild," said Tyler Lennier, another resident.

A coyote lounging inside the abandoned condominium complex in West Hollywood. Paddy Fallon

West Hollywood's city website notes that there has been an increase in coyote sightings across the city since the start of 2026, but CBS LA was unable to reach someone for comment on the ongoing situation at the condo complex.

State wildlife officials say that the trend, which is happening across much of Los Angeles County, can be connected to warmer weather earlier in the year and the thousands of acres of habitat destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires in 2025.

Locals say that they believe the influx is also connected to the building, which has now been derelict for years.

"People are avoiding even walking their dogs by that structure, out of fear, obviously," said Collin Newman. "You shouldn't have to fear getting out of your car and suddenly be surrounded by, you know, half a dozen wild animals. There's just, that's not the society we live in, so animal control has to really kind of get on their game and do something about it, because no one should feel unsafe."

Overall, neighbors say that they're hopeful a humane solution can be found, knowing that the ongoing living situation is a risk for humans, pets and the coyotes.

"I mean, they just shouldn't be here at all, you know?" said Michael Laselva. "If you look at them, they're fragile. They have no food, no water."

The abandoned condominium complex that has become a coyote hotspot in West Hollywood. CBS LA

CBS LA also reached out to the construction company on the fences surrounding the property, but did not hear back.