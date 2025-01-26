Crowd vandalizes Waymo vehicle while stopped at red light in Beverly Hills

An unoccupied Waymo vehicle was surrounded and vandalized by a crowd while stopped at a red light in Beverly Hills, the company confirmed.

Los Angeles police responded to the scene, which unfolded at 4 a.m. on Saturday, along La Cienega Boulevard and 3rd Street near the Beverly Center. Upon arrival, police stated the suspects had already fled, but a vandalism report was filed, according to the LAPD.

In a statement to CBS News Los Angeles, Waymo expressed that it was taking the matter very seriously.

"We condemn any form of vandalism to property and are working closely with local safety officials. While these sorts of events are rare, we take them extremely seriously and remain committed to improving road safety and mobility in the cities where we operate," the company said.

Waymo is a ride-hailing service that provides passengers with self-driving car rides. The company presently operates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Phoenix.