Water main rupture in Beverly Grove forces road closures

A water main rupture in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles forced road closures on Sunday, according to authorities.

The rupture was reported in the early hours of Sunday. According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, an 8-inch cast iron pipe broke, leading to street flooding.

A portion of San Vicente Boulevard was closed between Lindenhurst Avenue and Orlando Avenue as crews worked to fix the pipe. As of Sunday evening, it's not yet clear when it'll reopen.

No additional details were immediately made available.