Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main rupture in Beverly Grove forces road closures

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A water main rupture in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles forced road closures on Sunday, according to authorities.

The rupture was reported in the early hours of Sunday. According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, an 8-inch cast iron pipe broke, leading to street flooding.

A portion of San Vicente Boulevard was closed between Lindenhurst Avenue and Orlando Avenue as crews worked to fix the pipe. As of Sunday evening, it's not yet clear when it'll reopen.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue