Water main break still snarling traffic near LAX

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A major water main break near Los Angeles International Airport continued to cause traffic issues Tuesday morning.

The southbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard were still closed at Century Boulevard while crews conduct emergency repairs. The break was first reported Sunday evening.

Drivers coming from the north were advised to use Westchester Parkway, while those coming from the south should use the overpass entrance that transitions into World Way North.

This marks the second water main break in the past week at the same spot. The exact cause and circumstances were unclear.  

First published on May 10, 2022 / 5:58 AM

