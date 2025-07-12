Watch CBS News
Water main break causes street closures in San Fernando Valley

Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A water main break caused closures in a San Fernando Valley residential area on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the area of Vanalden Avenue and Olympia Street in Porter Ranch, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

It's not yet clear what caused the main to break. The service to 13 homes in the area was affected.

screenshot-2025-07-12-205359.png
A water main break caused closures in a residential neighborhood in Porter Ranch on Saturday, July 12, 2025. 

No flooding was reported, although the streets were muddied in the surrounding area. Images captured by SKYCal showed heavy damage to a portion of the asphalt on one street, with the ground appearing to sink in some spots. 

LADWP said some streets nearby were closed as crews worked to fix it, although it wasn't clear which streets were affected. No time frame was given.

