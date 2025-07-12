Water main break causes street closures in San Fernando Valley

A water main break caused closures in a San Fernando Valley residential area on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the area of Vanalden Avenue and Olympia Street in Porter Ranch, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

It's not yet clear what caused the main to break. The service to 13 homes in the area was affected.

No flooding was reported, although the streets were muddied in the surrounding area. Images captured by SKYCal showed heavy damage to a portion of the asphalt on one street, with the ground appearing to sink in some spots.

LADWP said some streets nearby were closed as crews worked to fix it, although it wasn't clear which streets were affected. No time frame was given.