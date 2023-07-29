Watch CBS News
Water main break floods streets of Sherman Oaks

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A massive water main break flooded the streets of Sherman Oaks on Friday, causing heavy mudflow on some streets before crews were able to shut down the line. 

The cause of the break was not immediately known, but with SkyCal overhead, mud and several inches of water could be seen flowing down Hartsook Avenue and Matilija Street a little after 4 p.m. 

It was unclear if the water reached any homes in the area. 

Los Angeles Fire Department crews taped off the immediate vicinity surrounding where the water was gushing forth from the street as they waited for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to arrive and handle the situation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on July 28, 2023 / 6:00 PM

