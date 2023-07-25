Water flows down the Hollywood Boulevard after main breaks
Water was flowing down Hollywood Boulevard after a main break early Tuesday morning.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said Cahuenga Boulevard was shutdown in both directions from Hollywood Boulevard to Franklin Avenue as crews repaired the break.
The water flowed down Cahuenga Boulevard onto Hollywood Boulevard.
Traffic was not impacted because the water was only a couple inches high. There was no estimate on when the repairs would be completed.
