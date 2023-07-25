Watch CBS News
Local News

Water flows down the Hollywood Boulevard after main breaks

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Large water main break in Hollywood
Large water main break in Hollywood 01:10

Water was flowing down Hollywood Boulevard after a main break early Tuesday morning.

water-main-break-hollywood.png

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Cahuenga Boulevard was shutdown in both directions from Hollywood Boulevard to Franklin Avenue as crews repaired the break.

The water flowed down Cahuenga Boulevard onto Hollywood Boulevard. 

Traffic was not impacted because the water was only a couple inches high. There was no estimate on when the repairs would be completed.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 9:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.