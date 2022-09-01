Watch 'Parched', a new special focusing on California's climate crisis

After years of severe drought, we're at the tipping point.

In a new one-hour special, reporters from CBS stations across California bring you an eye-opening reality check and a look at the solutions.

Watch 'Parched: California's Climate Crisis' on CBS2 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.

Watch on CBS2

Thursday, 9/1 at 7pm

Saturday, 9/3 at 7pm

Sunday, 9/3 at 7pm

Streaming on CBS News Los Angeles

Thursday, 9/1 at 7pm

Saturday, 9/3 at 7pm

Sunday, 9/3 at 7pm

Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV and click on 'CBS News Los Angeles' or watch on PlutoTV channel 405. You can also watch live on CBSLA.com/live.