Watch now: Day 7 of the Wallex US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Marco Mignot of France surfs in Heat 16 of the Round of 64 at the US Open of Surfing on July 31, 2023 at Huntington Beach, California. Pat Nolan/World Surf League via Getty Images

CBS News Los Angeles will be once again be streaming the US Open of Surfing today, August 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on CBS News Angeles.

We're down to the top 16 surfers in each of the mens and womens groups!

Thousands of spectators are expected in Huntington Beach over the course of the US Open Of Surfing - the largest surfing competition in the world.

Thanks mostly to Huntington Beach's consistent waves, the US Open of Surfing has made its home there since 1959.

"I've competed here since I was 13 years old," said Alyssa Spencer, a surfing competitor. "It's pretty cool now that I'm in the main event to look back and see how far I've come."

Watch as KCAL reporter Rick Montanez reported live on Saturday.

How To Watch

The US Open of Surfing competition runs July 30 - Aug. 6. You can stream the action Monday - Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS News Los Angeles.

Schedule

Wednesday, August 2

8 a.m. - 11:25 a.m. - Men's Longboard Round of 16 (8 heats, 25 minutes each)

11:25 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. - Women's Longboard Round of 16 (8 heats, 25 minutes each)

Thursday, August 3

8 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. - Women's Challenger Series Round of 32 (8 heats, 30 minutes each)

12:05 p.m. - 4:05 p.m. - Men's Challenger Series Round of 32 (8 heats, 30 minutes each)