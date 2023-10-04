Watch live: Sen. Dianne Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO -- CBS News Bay Area is airing a special hour Wednesday morning honoring the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein as her body arrives at San Francisco's City Hall for a day of public viewing.

On Wednesday, the public is invited to pay their respects and sign a condolence book between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. inside the rotunda of City Hall, where Feinstein became San Francisco's first woman mayor and first woman president of the city's Board of Supervisors before moving on to become the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history.

Polk Street will close to traffic in front of City Hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday while Feinstein lies in state.

At 8 a.m., the morning news on KPIX+ will focus on Sen. Feinstein's arrival at SF City Hall to lie in state. It will will also be available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this page or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page.

• What: Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrives at San Francisco City Hall to lie in stage for public viewing

• Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

• Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

• Location: San Francisco City Hall Rotunda

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.