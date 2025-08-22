Los Angeles County family woken by man who broke into their short-term rental home

Family woken by stranger who broke into their short-term rental home in Los Angeles County

A family living in a short-term rental home in Walnut was jarred awake early Friday morning when a person possibly high on narcotics broke in.

Deputies were called to the home, located on Regency Court near Amar Road and Grand Avenue, at around 2:45 a.m. after the family called and said they were woken up by a stranger who had gotten inside, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Upon arriving at the home, deputies found the man as he was walking out one of the doors. He was quickly taken into custody, they said.

They believe that the man, who is possibly homeless, may have been under the influence of narcotics and in the midst of a mental health episode. He got into the house through an unlocked door, they said.

Deputies said that no one was injured during the incident and nothing inside the home was broken or taken.

They took the man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No further information was provided.