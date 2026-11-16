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Walnut High School on lockdown after report of person possibly armed on campus

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Walnut High School is under lockdown after a person was possibly spotted on campus with a gun, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the incident was reported just before 10 a.m. 

It's not yet clear if a weapon was found, but one person has been detained by deputies, the department confirmed. No suspects are outstanding

The school was placed on lockdown, but evacuations were not ordered. 

No additional details were immediately made available. It's unclear if the detained individual is a student.

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