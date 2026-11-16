Walnut High School on lockdown after report of person possibly armed on campus

Walnut High School is under lockdown after a person was possibly spotted on campus with a gun, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the incident was reported just before 10 a.m.

It's not yet clear if a weapon was found, but one person has been detained by deputies, the department confirmed. No suspects are outstanding

The school was placed on lockdown, but evacuations were not ordered.

No additional details were immediately made available. It's unclear if the detained individual is a student.