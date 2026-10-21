Walker Kessler has perfect Lakers debut with 12-for-12 shooting in 127-105 win over Warriors

Walker Kessler scored 26 points on 12-for-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds during his auspicious debut for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 127-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic scored 28 points in three quarters and Austin Reaves added 23 as the Lakers began life after LeBron James with a thrashing of the Warriors, who got 23 points from Stephen Curry to begin his 18th season.

The 7-foot-2 Kessler was an immediate force around both rims for the Lakers, who traded a bounty of draft capital to Utah to fill Doncic's desire for a top center. Kessler's 12 shots without a miss were the second-most in Lakers history, trailing only a 14-for-14 performance by Wilt Chamberlain in March 1969.

Although Kessler hadn't played in a competitive game since last Halloween due to injury, he slammed down a lob from Doncic on LA's opening possession and never slowed down, repeatedly finishing his teammates' passes while the Lakers rolled away.

Doncic scored 23 points in the first half while engaging in a prolonged physical and verbal confrontation with Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who got a technical foul for something he said during their exchanges. Doncic capped the chippy matchup with flair, banking in a half-court shot at the buzzer and then gleefully pointing at the fuming rookie.

Doncic also had eight rebounds and seven assists before getting to sit out the fourth quarter of his first competitive game since April 2. He has returned as the Lakers' clear centerpiece with James' departure for Philadelphia — and with Kessler as a compelling teammate.

Lendeborg scored 12 points in the 11th overall pick's debut. Brandon Williams added 14 points.

Golden State opened without Brandin Podziemski (back), along with veterans Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody, who all have long-term injuries. The Lakers were without new guard Collin Sexton (calf) and first-round pick Cameron Carr (oblique), and swingman Jake LaRavia left the court limping in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Warriors: Host Memphis on Friday.

Lakers: Host Clippers on Friday.