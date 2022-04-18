VP Kamala Harris to visit Vandenberg Space Force Base

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday.

According to a White House news release, Harris will "meet with men and women of the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command. She will receive briefings on their work advancing our national security and will deliver remarks."

The visit comes just one day after a SpaceX rocket carrying an intelligence satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office was successfully launched from Vandenberg.

The Falcon 9 rocket utilized a previously recycled first-stage rocket booster which was used in the launch of an NRO satellite back in February. The first-stage booster was recovered yet again Sunday. It flew back and landed on a seaside base northwest of Los Angeles.

Vandenberg is located in Santa Barbara County, about 10 miles from the city of Lompoc.