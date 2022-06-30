Vintage collection of letters, postcards from Europe found at Irvine Park

A collection of vintage stamps and letters from Europe were found recently at a park in Irvine, and police are trying to find their rightful owner.

The stamp and letters found appear to be from the 1930s and 1940s, and a significant number of them are from Poland and Europe, according to Irvine police.

(credit: Irvine Police Department)

"We are releasing limited information in the hopes that the owner can describe the unique items in the extensive and well-cared-for collection," Irvine police said in a Facebook post.

Irvine police released an image of a few of the items found. At least two of the cards in the image are from Poland, one of which says "Freedom It's Light Must Shine On Poland" over and under intertwined Polish and American flags, and next to an image of the Statue of Liberty. Another letter with a Polish stamp is addressed to the Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, Ga.

An "honest resident" found the collection and turned it in, Irvine police said. Details about what park they were found at and when were not released.

Anyone with information about the collection can contact Detective Truong at ttruong@cityofirvine.org.