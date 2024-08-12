Vince Vaughn honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor, producer and screenwriter Vince Vaughn was honored today at a Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration with a star bearing his name.

A Chicago native, Vaughn first caught the attention of critics and audiences in Doug Liman's independent sleeper hit and cult classic, "Swingers." His much-repeated expression throughout the movie "You're so money baby," became part of the mid-90s vernacular.

The actor has starred in a series of comedic films such as, "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," "Wedding Crashers," and "Couples Retreat," to name a few.

Vaughn most recently made recurring appearances on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" as golf buddy Freddy Funkhouser. The show was known to be improvisational, with each scene only being a rough outline before shooting began.

At Monday's ceremony, Vaughn was joined by his wife and children, his parents and other family members and said he was "Very grateful to be included in this."

He took a moment to thank his wife Kyla Weber and told his children they are the most important thing in the world to him. "I'm so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together," Vaughn said.

"You may not be as lucrative, you don't give me access to the kind of stuff that this kind of thing does, but with all that being said, you guys are the most important, and I love you very much."

Born March 28, 1970, in Minneapolis and raised in the Chicago suburbs of Buffalo Grove and Lake Forest, Vaughn said he feels like he grew up in California.

"This is where I came of age. At its best, I think Los Angeles for me -- and walking these streets, I used to live on Rossmoor down here -- was an inspiration, that things were possible," Vaughn said.

Vaughn made his professional debut in a 1989 episode of the television Vietnam War drama "China Beach." His first credited film role came in the 1993 football drama "Rudy." His co-star Jon Favreau, who was also making his first credited film appearance.

Favreau was writing a script detailing his life as an out-of-work actor and wrote Vaughn into "Swingers."

Vaughn's other film credits include "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," "Into The Wild," "The Internship," "The Breakup," "Four Christmases, and "Hacksaw Ridge," among others.

Vaughn's production company, Wild West Picture Show Productions has had a string of hits on Audience Network, such as the fan favorite "Undeniable," a 10-episode series with host Dan Patrick.

Additional WWPSP credits include ESPN's "30 for 30" documentary on the '85 Bears, along with Audience Network's "Fear(less) with Tim Ferriss." Netflix ran a successful five seasons of the politically incorrect "F is for Family", set in the late 70's, in which Vaughn voiced the character Chet Stevenson.

Next up, he stars in and executive produces the Apple Original comedy "Bad Monkey," from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. The show premieres August 14 on Apple TV+.