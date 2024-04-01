Video shows shootout that killed 15-year-old girl and her father

New video shows aerial view of shootout that killed 15-year-old girl and her father

A newly released video, first obtained by the Press Enterprise, shows the tragic end to a shootout between a fugitive father and deputies in Hesperia nearly two years ago.

The suspect's daughter, Savannah Graziano, died in the crossfire.

In 2022, Anthony Graziano led Southern California law enforcement on a 24-hour manhunt after he allegedly shot and killed his wife before kidnapping his 15-year-old daughter, Savannah.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tracked the pair down after receiving a tip that Graziano's truck was spotted in Barstow. After a pursuit, deputies nearly surrounded Savannah and Anthony on the I-15 Freeway near Main Street in Hesperia.

The video appears to show the 15-year-old attempting to surrender before she was killed in the shootout. One of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies directed Savannah to come over to him before telling other deputies to stop shooting at her, according to an audio recording that accompanied the video.

At the time of the shooting, SBSD said Savannah was wearing tactical gear and deputies initially believed she was charging at them. They also believed that two people in the truck were shooting at them.

"Preliminarily, again, there may be some indications that the passenger of the vehicle, which we believe is Savannah, may have been involved in some of the fire exchanged," Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in 2022.

The department said they would consult with the California Department of Justice if the shooting fulfilled the criteria under Assembly Bill 1506, which requires the agency to investigate shootings involving the death of an unarmed civilian.

"Based on the information, evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies," Dicus said in 2022. "However, based on the totality of events and the requirements of Assembly Bill 1506, I have consulted with the California Department of Justice about assuming the primary role for this investigation."

Savannah's grandmother said they have more questions about how San Bernardino County trains its deputies.