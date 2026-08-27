Video shows DHL cargo plane making fiery landing at LAX after experiencing issue with brake system

A DHL cargo plane erupted into flames as it touched down at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday night after experiencing an issue with its brake system, the company said.

The Kalitta Air Flight 814, operated on behalf of DHL, landed at LAX around 11 p.m. when it began having issues with its brake system. Preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft's brakes locked and four tires blew, causing the fire.

"There were no injuries, and all crew members are safe," DHL said in a statement. "The carrier is currently working to move the aircraft to facilitate further inspection and assessment."

Video of the incident showed flames coming from the bottom of the plane as it touched down at LAX.

The FAA said the Boeing 737 aircraft departed from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

CBS LA has reached out to Kalitta Charters for a statement. The FAA is continuing to investigate the incident.