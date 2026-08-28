5 arrested for Victorville hit-and-run crash that killed 2 teenage girls

Five people were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Victorville that killed two teenage girls in early August.

According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened in a residential neighborhood back on Aug. 14 at the intersection of Ridgecrest Road and Elmwood Drive.

Investigators said that two of the suspects were driving through the neighborhood, one in a Dodge Charger and the other in a Chevrolet Camaro, at "extremely high speeds" through the neighborhood before the crash.

"As the two vehicles approached the intersection ... an Acura TL carrying two teenage girls entered the intersection," the release said. "A crash occurred when the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Charger struck the Acura TL, fatally injuring both teenagers."

CHP officers called to the scene of the crash arrested the driver of the Charger, George Gary Sanchez, 49, of Riverside. They then began to search for the driver of the Camaro, 50-year-old Terry Lamar Easter of Apple Valley, who had fled the scene.

Police said that while searching for Easter, they located three other suspects, all of whom were arrested on suspicion of being accessories after the fact. They were identified as 45-year-old Victorville resident Ryan James Lewis, 49-year-old Lukevy Shawntell Yates and 74-year-old Madge Wells, both of Apple Valley. After cooperating with investigators, all three were released.

"Easter surrendered to law enforcement on the morning of Aug. 26, following a multiday effort by CHP investigators to locate him," the release said.

Both Easter and Sanchez were booked for murder and gross vehicular manslaughter with negligence, police said.

"The apprehension of these suspects reflects the CHP's commitment to pursuing justice," said a statement from CHP Inland Division Commander Chief Tariq Johnson. "While nothing can erase the devastating loss of two young lives, we hope these arrests bring some measure of comfort to their families and send a clear message that those responsible for senseless acts will be held accountable."