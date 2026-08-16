Victorville crash leaves man dead, 2 injured

A crash in Victorville on Saturday evening left a man dead and two others injured, authorities said.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the area of Air Expressway and Village Drive on reports of a collision at about 5:07 p.m.

Investigations revealed that a driver behind the wheel of a grey Jeep Cherokee was going eastbound on Air, toward Village, when the driver of a red Mitsubishi Eclipse turned south onto Village. At that point, the Jeep collided with the Mitsubishi, striking it on its passenger side.

A passenger of the Mitsubishi, later identified as 47-year-old Helendale resident David Ngy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Jeep and Mitsubishi were each transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately made clear.

No additional details were immediately made available.