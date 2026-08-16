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Victorville crash leaves man dead, 2 injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A crash in Victorville on Saturday evening left a man dead and two others injured, authorities said.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the area of Air Expressway and Village Drive on reports of a collision at about 5:07 p.m.

Investigations revealed that a driver behind the wheel of a grey Jeep Cherokee was going eastbound on Air, toward Village, when the driver of a red Mitsubishi Eclipse turned south onto Village. At that point, the Jeep collided with the Mitsubishi, striking it on its passenger side.

A passenger of the Mitsubishi, later identified as 47-year-old Helendale resident David Ngy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Jeep and Mitsubishi were each transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately made clear.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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