Victim of Cajon Pass road rage shooting demands justice; "I want the whole book of the law thrown at him"

The victim of Monday's road rage shooting in the Cajon Pass, which left the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and caused a crash involving multiple other vehicles, is speaking out and demanding that the shooter be found and arrested.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway near the Oak Hill Road ramps, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

KCAL News

It was then that the victim, who wishes to remain unidentified until the gunman is taken into custody, says he was targeted in the shooting as he tried to merge onto the freeway. He also said that he was purposely driving slowly so that the suspect could just drive around him, since he didn't believe it was worth getting into an altercation with his family in the car.

"He lowered his window, I lowered my window. The gentleman was hooting and hollering all kinds of things," he recalled. "I said, 'We were merging.' ... He took his gun out and took two shots into my driver's door."

He says that the second shot hit him in the left thigh, about a half an inch away from his artery.

"So, I was a half-inch away from my family seeing me die in front of them," the man said, noting that he was with his two children and pregnant wife. "Luckily I'm the one that took the bullet."

When asked how he was able to maintain control of his car after being shot, he said that the driving force was his family.

"Knowing that my kids and my wife were in the vehicle and knowing that at all costs I needed to protect them," he said.

After the shooting, investigators say that the suspect's car, a black Volvo SUV, lost control and careened into a white Toyota pickup truck, which flipped over once before landing back on its tires on the side of the road.

"He made contact with the Toyota Tundra," the shooting victim said. "Myself, my wife, my kids all witnessed this vehicle flip in a somersault fashion and back onto its wheels in front of us."

Despite just getting shot, he said that they stopped to help the other driver and lost sight of the suspect, who fled from the area.

"For them to think they can shoot at a family on the freeway, that's a big no-no for me," the man said.

He says that getting arrested wouldn't be enough.

"I want the whole book of the law thrown at him, because I did nothing to you. My family did nothing to you. No one did anything to you."

Both drivers have since been released from local hospitals after receiving treatment, while investigators continue their search for the shooter.

They say that there was also a female passenger inside of the car at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact California Highway Patrol investigators at (909) 383-4247.